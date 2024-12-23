Biden vetoes once-bipartisan effort to add 66 federal judgeships, citing ‘hurried’ House action

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has vetoed a once-bipartisan effort to add 66 new federal district judgeships. Biden said Monday that “hurried action” by the House left key questions unanswered about the lifetime positions. The bill would have spread the new trial court judgeships over more than a decade, giving three presidential administrations and six Congresses the chance to appoint them. But while the Democratic-controlled Senate passed the measure in August, the Republican-controlled House did so only after Republican Donald Trump was reelected to a second term in November. The White House had said at the time that Biden would veto the bill.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.