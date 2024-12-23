Nebraska governor’s prognosis is good after falling from a horse

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen’s doctors say they are pleased with his prognosis after the governor was injured by a horse bucking him off. Pillen underwent a procedure for his injured spleen and was in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Omaha Monday. He was expected to leave the unit sometime later Monday but will be in the hospital at least a day longer. He also suffered seven rib fractures, a minor fracture in one of his vertebrae and a minor kidney injury that’s expected to heal on its own. Pillen is in stable condition.

