Ex-Eagles player pleads guilty to federal fraud charges related to pandemic aid programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood Jr. is facing sentencing after he pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges. The plea agreement was approved Friday by a federal judge in Delaware. Smallwood, of New Jersey, was accused of submitting fraudulent tax returns and applications for hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 pandemic aid programs. Smallwood’s lawyer says he took full responsibility for his actions and is trying to make amends. The Eagles drafted Smallwood out of West Virginia University in 2016. The Delaware native played three seasons for the Eagles before spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the team now known as the Washington Commanders.

