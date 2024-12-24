Soprano Angel Blue sings her first Metropolitan Opera ‘Aida’ in a new production

Angel Blue, one of the most admired singers of her generation, is headlining the Metropolitan Opera’s first new production of Verdi’s “Aida” in 36 years. The 40-year-old takes on the title role of the enslaved Ethiopian princess torn between love for an Egyptian warrior and loyalty to her country. It’s a part that comes weighted with history, especially for a Black soprano at the Met, where Leontyne Price embodied the role from her first performance in 1961 until her retirement in 1985. Blue tells The Associated Press she’s long looked up to Price, and directors who have worked with her say the singer is ready for the challenge. Blue’s Met debut in ‘Aida’ will happen New Year’s Eve.

