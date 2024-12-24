US census data shows how Middle Eastern and Hispanic residents differ in racial identity

The U.S. Census Bureau currently is getting public feedback about how it should tally responses from people into new race and ethnicity groups. Under the revisions, questions about race and ethnicity that previously were asked separately on forms will be combined into a single question. A Middle Eastern and North African category also was added. New research released this month by the Census Bureau shows that around 80% of people who wrote that their background was Middle Eastern or North African identified as white on the 2020 census questionnaire. About 16% identified themselves as “some other race.”

