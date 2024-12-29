3 die off northern France coast in Channel crossing attempt

PARIS (AP) — At least three migrants have died while attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain from northern France, authorities said. Rescuers aided 45 people stranded in the water and on the beach during the chaotic crossing near Sangatte, with four hospitalized. Three people were pulled unconscious from the water but could not be revived. An investigation is underway, and the mayor of Sangatte visited the scene. This incident highlights a recent surge in crossing attempts and adds to 2024’s grim record as one of the deadliest years for Channel crossings.

