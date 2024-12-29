What we know about the deadly passenger jet crash in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials are investigating the crash landing of a passenger jet that’s one of the deadliest disasters in that nation’s aviation history. Transport Ministry officials said the airport control tower issued a bird strike warning to the plane shortly before it intended to land and gave its pilot permission to land in a different area on Sunday. The Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway, crashed into a barrier and burst into flames. All but two of the 181 people on board died. The Jeju Air passenger plane was flying from Bangkok to the town of Muan, about 180 miles south of Seoul, when the crash happened.

