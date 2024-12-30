French prime minister unveils recovery plan for devastated Mayotte after Cyclone Chido

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister François Bayrou arrived Monday in the Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte to unveil a recovery plan three weeks after Cyclone Chido brought devastation. He also updated the death toll to 39 but urged caution, saying the final number could range from “a few dozen to a few hundred.” Bayrou’s visit follows that of French President Emmanuel Macron as some Mayotte residents have alleged that the French government had long neglected them. The prime minister also said local authorities agreed to ban the rebuilding of informal settlements, home to an unknown number of migrants from African nations in the region.

