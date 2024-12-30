Gisèle Pelicot’s ex-husband won’t appeal his 20-year prison sentence for orchestrating mass rapes

PARIS (AP) — A lawyer for the ex-husband of Gisèle Pelicot says he won’t appeal his 20-year sentence for drugging and raping her and allowing dozens of other men to also rape her while she was unconscious, in a case that revolted France. Lawyer Béatrice Zavarro said Dominique Pelicot wants to spare his ex-wife the ordeal of another trial. She spoke in an interview on Monday with broadcaster France Info. She said 17 of the 50 other men found guilty this month after a trial that lasted more than three months have decided to appeal. The court in the southern French city of Avignon handed down sentences ranging from three to 15 years’ imprisonment for the 50 men — found guilty of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault on Gisèle Pelicot in a nearly decade-long period.

