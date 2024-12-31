Chief Justice John Roberts defends judicial independence, says it is under threat in several ways

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts issued a defense Tuesday of judicial independence, which he said is under threat from intimidation, disinformation and the prospect of public officials defying court orders. Roberts decried officials across the political spectrum who have raised the possibility of defying court orders and said other branches of government must be willing to enforce court orders even if they are unpopular or mark a defeat for a presidential administration. He laid out his concerns in an annual report released as Donald Trump prepares to start another term as president with an ambitions agenda that could end up before the Supreme Court.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.