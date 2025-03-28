Green River tunnel clean-up nears completion following fatal multi-vehicle collision

GREEN RIVER, Wyoming (KIFI) - Clean-up operations are nearing completion in the westbound I-80 tunnel near Green River. The work by WYDOT and its contractor, Clean Harbors Environmental Services, is scheduled to conclude by the end of next week, according to a post to the WYDOT District 3 Facebook page.

The announcement comes over a month after the fiery multi-vehicle crash in the westbound tunnel, which took the lives of three people.

"Major debris has been removed, and crews are currently pressure washing and cleaning the tunnel walls and ceiling. Crews will then be removing the damaged lighting infrastructure in the tunnel," said WYDOT in the post.

WYDOT does not expect the work to affect the head-to-head traffic in the eastbound tunnel. However, the agency is asking drivers to "put down distractions, drive cautiously, and be aware of roadside workers and vehicles," according to the post.

Once the clean-up work is completed, WYDOT says their engineers will work with consultants to evaluate the damage and begin plans for repairs.