Professional Bull Riding community honors fallen Wyoming bull rider

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - A former Wyoming state champion bull rider and Jackson Hole High School graduate lost his life Thursday after competing in a Texas arena.

24-year-old Dylan Grant of Pavillion, Wyoming, passed away after sustaining injuries Wharton County Youth Fair Xtreme Bulls event in Wharton, Texas. According to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), Grant was injured after being bucked off by a bull during the second round of the Wharton County event.

Emergency responders rushed the 24-year-old athlete into an ambulance, where they began working to stabilize him. The PRCS says Grant was then taken by helicopter to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas, where he passed away.

"Dylan was blessed as an athlete... but more than that, he was known for his kindness, compassion, and big heart. His spirit touched everyone who knew him," CEO of the Professional Bull Riders Sean Gleason wrote on social media. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and everyone who had the honor of knowing Dylan."

Grant competed in multiple PRORODEO and Xtreme Bulls events throughout his career.

This season, Grant had $3,760 in earnings and $15,710 in his career, according to PRCA.

"In 2021, while also competing for the University of Wyoming rodeo team, he won the bull riding title at the Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo with 169.5 points on two head," writes the PRCA. "Grant won Round 3 at the MSCFR in Loveland, Colo., that year with an 86.5-point ride on The Cervi Brothers' Classic Equine Bad Memory."