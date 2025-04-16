Applications open for vacant Pocatello City Council seat

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is now accepting applications to fill an upcoming vacancy in City Council Seat #4.

The move comes after Pocatello City Council Member Josh Mansfield resigned to attend law school at Brigham Young University.

For more information on his resignation, click HERE.

The new councilperson would fulfill the remainder of Mansfield's initial term, ending January 8, 2026. The individual would then need to win the November 2025 election to begin another term.

According to city officials, applications must be received at the Mayor’s Office by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, with no exceptions. Per Idaho law, interested individuals must be registered voters of the city of Pocatello and at least 18 years of age.

Applicants are being asked to submit only the following items:

A resume no more than two pages in length Answers to the following questions, with each answer limited to 150 words Why are you interested in serving as a City Council Member?

In your opinion, what is the major issue facing Pocatello?

How would you address the issue you just described?

For more information on how to submit an application, click HERE.