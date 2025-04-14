“This decision wasn’t made lightly, nor was it sudden” – Pocatello City Councilman Josh Mansfield resigns

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello City Council representative Josh Mansfield has announced he's resigning effective May 1, 2025.

In a letter announcing his intentions, Mansfield shared that he has been accepted into the law program at BYU as a J. Ruben Clark Scholar Recipient, which he says will allow him to continue serving in the future in new and meaningful ways.

"This decision wasn’t made lightly, nor was it sudden. I first initiated the process of applying to law schools in August of 2024 and was awarded the Clark Scholarship in February of 2025," writes Mansfield. "While I had hoped to finish most of the last year of my term, logistical considerations are requiring me to move to Utah sooner than expected.

Mansfield writes that serving as a representative in the Pocatello City Council has been one of the greatest honors of his life.

"Over the past four years, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside dedicated council members, mayor, community leaders, city staff, and, most importantly, the incredible people who make this city home," said Mansfield.

In light of Councilman Mansfield's resignation, the Pocatello City Council now has 30 days to fill the position for the remainder of the term.

"This isn’t goodbye to public service — it’s simply the next chapter. I remain deeply committed to the values that brought me into this role, and I’m hopeful for the opportunities to make a lasting difference in the career that lies ahead," said Mansfield.

Local News 8 has included the City Councilman's full farewell letter below.