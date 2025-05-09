Construction Update: Work progresses on Teton Pass, Snake River Bridge

TETON COUNTY, Wyo (KIFI) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and its partners are gearing up for the summer construction season. As several projects get underway on State Highway 22, WYDOT is offering an update on the work being done on the Big Fill landslide at Teton Pass.

After the June 8, 2024, landslide partially destroyed the Teton Pass connecting Jackson, Wyoming, and Victor, Idaho, WYDOT worked to create a temporary detour to reopen the highway around the critical failure. Twenty days later, Highway 22 reopened to traffic in both directions, and crews began work on the long-term fix.

The Teton Pass at milepost 12.8 where a landslide wiped out the road. Courtesy: WYDOT Wyoming Department of Transportation via CNN Newsource

A portion of the road is gone on the Teton Pass Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Work was paused on December 16, 2024, due to winter conditions that brought over a foot and a half of snow to the pass in just one weekend.

WYDOT Eyes July Completion for Landslide Fix

According to WYDOT, beginning in May, contract crews with Ames Construction worked to clear the remaining snow on the Bill Fill landslide in preparation for the spring construction season.

"Crews are now moving into the final phases of work package no. 2 with hopes of completing the work by the end of July," writes Stephanie Harsha of WYDOT public relations. "WYDOT and Ames spent the fall and part of the winter of 2024 working on key construction elements to rebuilding and reinforcing the slope, including a robust drainage system, lightweight embankment and foundational improvements for the section of roadway."

Crews reportedly hope to complete the slope stabilization work by the end of next month and tentatively plan to begin paving the new roadway by the beginning of July.

Travelers passing through the area can expect increased activity and occasional heavy truck traffic near the site in the coming weeks, as crews work around the clock, 6 days a week, to bring in more lightweight fill and other materials to finish the embankment, according to WYDOT.

"WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers, and obey all traffic control devices. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information," writes Harsha in a press release.

Highway 22 Snake River Bridge work begins May 12

WYO 22 Snake River Bridge

WYDOT and contract crews from Ames will be working in the Snake River channel beginning Monday, May 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers will not see any traffic delays, but river users should stay alert and exercise caution while moving through the work area. Crews will be utilizing a snooper truck to access the underside of the bridge to bolt cross braces on the new bridge. To complete the job, crews will need to work over the main river channel. River users are advised not to float underneath the work area and a flagger will be present at the Wilson boat ramp to alert river users of any potential hazards.

In addition to the work in the river channel, crews will be wrapping up pavement operations at the intersection with the final concrete pours on Wednesday, May 14 and Friday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers traveling to WYO 390 northbound from WYO 22 will be directed to make a right hand turn at the intersection signal while the work is underway. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.