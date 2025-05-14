Twice is not the charm: Man who previously eluded police arrested in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Police arrested 26-year-old Trevor Jenkins of Bonneville County Tuesday night after he previously eluded officers.

Around 9:20 PM Tuesday, police patrolling the area of Hoopes Avenue and S Woodruff Ave. spotted a green Lexus RX, which they recognized as a vehicle that had eluded an officer days before. After running the license plate, the officers discovered that it was a fictitious plate, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD).

While traveling southbound on Hoopes Ave, the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Jenkins reportedly fled, accelerating around other drivers. Traveling in the opposite direction, a second officer activated his patrol lights, but the Lexus swerved around his patrol car, clipping it and severing a wheel from the axle of the patrol vehicle.

The collision caused the Lexus to spin around. Once it came to a stop, Jenkins reportedly tried to flee again, according to police. The first officer then used his patrol car to block Jenkins' Lexus, while a third officer positioned their vehicle on the other side, effectively pinning it between the two cars, say police.

Jenkin's Lexus, seen pinned by Idaho Falls Police vehicles. Photo by Codee Clap.

Police say the 26-year-old then climbed out of his window and tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended a short distance away. Jenkins was found in possession of a fentanyl “dirty thirty” pill and drug paraphernalia, according to IFPD.

Jenkins admitted to eluding police in the same vehicle the week before, on May 7th, when an officer observed the same Lexus fail to stop before turning onto 1st Street, according to IFPD. Police say the patrol car attempted to pull the Lexus over, but the driver refused to stop. Eventually, the officer ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.

The arresting officers were in the area the night of May 13th, furthering the investigation of the previous incident.

Jenkins was arrested for two outstanding warrants: a Parole Violation Warrant and a Failure to Appear Warrant. He faces two counts of felony eluding or attempting to elude a police officer, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing police officers.

The 26-year-old has been booked into the Bonneville County Jail ahead of his preliminary hearing. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.