Ground broken for new Rigby High School field house

After a long wait, ground was broken for the new center.
Dave Barrington
By
New
today at 4:33 PM
Published 5:00 PM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — Rigby High School is getting a new field house. After a long wait, ground was broken Thursday, May 15, for the new center.

The new field house will let the school’s students and the community play sports year-round. Since Idaho’s colder months can last a long time, playing and practicing sports can be limited each year.

"For baseball, we usually don't get to go on a field or take ground balls anywhere other than a basketball court until the end of March. Now, we're able to do that earlier and prepare for our season sooner," said Rigby High School Head Baseball Coach, Sam Phillips.

Once the field house is built, it will also be open to the community, giving people an outlet to be active and fun all year.

"Also just a place for kids to be active and the community to be active, which we know, anytime kids are involved in something, it's beneficial. So it's an investment in the community as well," said Jefferson School District 251 Superintendent, Chad Martin.

The new field house is made possible through a donation from Broulim's. Superintendent Martin thanked Broulim's for their generous support.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

