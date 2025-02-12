Rigby High to get new Field House thanks to donation

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson School District 251 announced a new Field House will be built for Rigby High School. thanks to a generous donation from the Broulim family.

The school district made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday morning.

A price value was not given for the new facility or what would be included in the field house.

The announcement said the facility would be an incredible asset to Rigby High School’s sports program and the entire Rigby community.

“Rigby holds a special place in our hearts,” Dick Broulim said in the release. “Our whole family grew up here and graduated from Rigby High School, and we dearly love this community. Main Street Rigby was the location of the first Broulim’s grocery store, opened by my mom and dad over 102 years ago. We want to give back to the community that has supported us for so long. It is our hope that this donation will benefit this current generation and many generations to come.”

The new field house will be located south of the district office. Construction will begin in the coming months they said.