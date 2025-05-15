WYDOT wildlife crossings see early success with bear wighting

TETON COUNTY, Wyo (KIFI) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is celebrating early success in wildlife crossing projects developed along the Snake River Bridge and Wyoming State Highway 22.

A local rancher recently spotted a grizzly bear moving through the area near the project, already using the crossing structure despite the ongoing construction in the area, according to WYDOT. The rancher notified WYDOT engineers, who were able to capture the moment on camera as the bear crossed the river to the west side south of the bridge, then used the wildlife bridge to continue north.

“The crews were alerted to the fact a bear was near the work site. And we watched it cross the river to the west side. With the wildlife fencing already constructed, we assumed the bear would likely use the west structure, which he did. It was pretty amazing to see firsthand the wildlife crossings working,” said WYDOT project engineer Mick Farrell.

The project was funded by WYDOT, Teton County, and the Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resources Trust, with assistance from Wyoming Game and Fish and other wildlife organizations to identify locations and guide the designs for the crossings. As of May, the partnership has completed four wildlife crossing features as part of the project, which local voters approved in 2019.

“This location was the highest priority in Teton County’s Wildlife Crossing Master Plan for wildlife and human safety,” said Teton County Public Works Project Manager Chris Colligan. “We’re thrilled to see the wildlife crossings being used successfully already.”

WYDOT is encouraging drivers to support future projects by obtaining a newly redesigned wildlife conservation license plate. For more information, click HERE.

They are also reminding drivers to do their part to reduce wildlife collisions by putting down distractions, paying attention to the roadway, and being aware of their surroundings and potential animals on the road.