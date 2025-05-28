Victor Perez Coverage: Attorneys to hold truth and reconciliation hearings in Pocatello next month

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Attorneys for the family of Victor Perez are planning a series of town hall-like meetings to allow people to voice their concerns about what happened on April 5. Perez is the 17-year-old autistic teenager who was shot 9 times by Pocatello Police just seconds after they arrived on the scene. A Truth and Reconciliation Conference will be held in late June.

Attorneys from the law firm Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy, LLP, are representing the family of Victor Perez. They say these truth and reconciliation hearings will give people a chance to talk about their interactions with police, both good and bad, and give public comment.



According to James Cook, one of the attorneys working on the case, their law firm will be in Idaho in about a month to talk to people, hear their experiences and listen to their concerns about the shooting of Victor Perez and the police response.



"The point of doing it was to prevent further situations like this now," Cook said.



The Truth and Reconciliation Conference will be held at Shoshone Bannock High School on Friday, June 27, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, June 28th, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.



Everyone is invited to attend, listen to what the attorneys are saying about the case and testify themselves about any personal interactions with the police.



