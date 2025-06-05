Rexburg Police Department finds new home, Voters to consider bond for completion

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)– A location for the new Rexburg Police Department has been decided on by the mayor and city council leaders. The potential location is just off Pioneer Road near Highway 20.

Many factors went into this decision. They wanted a spot that would be accessible for the officers and the community.

The mayor says they have outgrown the old police department, and it's time to get a new building that will last several lifetimes.

"We just appreciate our entire police department and all they do to keep the Rexburg citizens safe and the outreach they do to build trust. I think our citizens have a high level of trust for our police department, as does all of the staff here at City Hall and the administration. We feel like this is something that is really worthwhile and worth going after," said Mayor Merrill.

The city has enough to make a down payment for the building, but not enough to finish the project.

The city will be asking voters to support a bond for the building during an election this fall.