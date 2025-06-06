US-20 Exit 320 northbound ramp into Rigby to close Monday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — Traffic leaving U.S. Highway 20 to access South Rigby will be detoured on Monday while the exit is closed for bridge repairs. The closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and last only the one day.

Travelers can take Exit 322 (North Rigby) or Exit 318 (County Line) as detours. Those leaving Rigby to get on to US-20 will still be able to use the southbound ramp at Exit 320 toward Idaho Falls as normal.

