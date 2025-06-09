Agricultural community aims to shoot down planned massive gun range in Bingham County

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A proposed 150-acre gun range complex in Bingham County is igniting significant opposition from rural homeowners in the agricultural community surrounding Blackfoot. The planned development, spearheaded by a private developer, is slated for a site near 1600 W Taber Road, just outside Blackfoot.

Area residents are concerned that the complex would bring environmental risks, loud noise, and pose a danger to their neighborhood.

“This is a full-scale business with rotating outsiders, elevated noise levels, environmental risks, and legal protections that will strip our rights as neighbors if it's approved,” said Jason Cook, who started the petition against the project.

Cook says since the site is in an agricultural zone, building the gun range there would be a direct violation of Bingham County’s Comprehensive Plan and Idaho Law.

The Bingham County Planning & Zoning Commission will make the final decision on whether the gun range will be built at the planned location or not.

More information on the planned gun range and the public's opinion can be found here.