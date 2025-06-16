I-15 lane reductions begin Tuesday near Blackfoot for paving project

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, June 17, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will reduce traffic on Interstate 15 between Rose/Firth Exit 98 and one mile north of West Blackfoot Exit 93 down to one lane in each direction. This closure will be in place as ITD works to repave and reconstruct the southbound lanes, fixing rutting and potholes that have impacted driving conditions.

For the duration of the project, traffic in both directions will be shifted onto the northbound side of I-15 to allow crews to safely and efficiently work on the southbound roadway.

The project is expected to continue until mid-August. For the latest updates on project detours and impacts, click HERE.