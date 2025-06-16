Pocatello aquarium and exotic pet store opens doors to new location

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A popular aquarium and exotic pet store in Pocatello is swimming along in its new location after leaving the Pine Ridge Mall earlier this year. Aquatic Oasis has opened on 4th Avenue in Pocatello after the store left the now-demolished mall last April to make way for renovations.

Store owner Ross Gregersen says the move hasn't been easy, as they've transported hundreds of exotic fish, coral, and reptiles to their new home safely. But he says the community has stepped in to help make the transition, and now the improved shop is back and open for business.

"A lot of thought and planning went into what each section was going to be, how it would be laid out," said Gregersen. "How do we improve it now that we're restarting?"

Gregersen says their new building is a major upgrade with more space for better plumbing for their aquarium tanks, which take hundreds of gallons of water. The store is celebrating with an official grand opening next month.