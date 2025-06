Where rent increased most

Most experts agree that the United States is millions of housing units short of meeting the needs of Americans at an affordable price. This can put a lot of pressure on prices, but supply and demand dynamics may not look the same in each city—or each snapshot in time, for that matter. Regardless, demand for housing has spillover effects into the wider local community, affecting affordability, business opportunities and more. And while renters get to enjoy some lifestyle flexibility that homeowners may not, renters also may be more at the mercy of the local markets when it comes to housing affordability.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage change in average rent prices between February 2024 and February 2025 to determine where hopeful renters may be feeling priced out – and where opportunity abounds.

Key findings

Rent increased by over 8% in Newark, New Jersey. Newark—a 20-minute train ride from New York City—saw the largest annual increase in average rent across large cities, going up 8.1% from $2,073 in early 2024 to $2,241 in early 2025. Overall, rents are up 46.5% in Newark over five years.

SmartAsset

Top 10 cities where rent increased most

Cities are ranked based on the percentage change in average rent for all homes between February 2024 and February 2025.

Newark, New Jersey

One-year change in average rent: 8.11%

Average rent, 2025: $2,241

Average rent, 2024: $2,073

Average rent, 2020: $1,530

Five-year change in average rent: 46.46%

Cleveland

One-year change in average rent: 7.25%

Average rent, 2025: $1,303

Average rent, 2024: $1,215

Average rent, 2020: $899

Five-year change in average rent: 44.87%

Columbia, South Carolina

One-year change in average rent: 6.69%

Average rent, 2025: $1,504

Average rent, 2024: $1,409

Average rent, 2020: $1,013

Five-year change in average rent: 48.37%

Fort Wayne, Indiana

One-year change in average rent: 6.23%

Average rent, 2025: $1,215

Average rent, 2024: $1,144

Average rent, 2020: $822

Five-year change in average rent: 47.86%

Milwaukee

One-year change in average rent: 6.17%

Average rent, 2025: $1,376

Average rent, 2024: $1,296

Average rent, 2020: $1,039

Five-year change in average rent: 32.44%

Saint Petersburg, Florida

One-year change in average rent: 6.06%

Average rent, 2025: $2,070

Average rent, 2024: $1,952

Average rent, 2020: $1,275

Five-year change in average rent: 62.40%

Toledo, Ohio

One-year change in average rent: 5.85%

Average rent, 2025: $1,095

Average rent, 2024: $1,034

Average rent, 2020: $770

Five-year change in average rent: 42.24%

Detroit

One-year change in average rent: 5.75%

Average rent, 2025: $1,339

Average rent, 2024: $1,266

Average rent, 2020: $904

Five-year change in average rent: 48.07%

Lexington, Kentucky

One-year change in average rent: 5.71%

Average rent, 2025: $1,416

Average rent, 2024: $1,340

Average rent, 2020: $978

Five-year change in average rent: 44.83%

Rochester, New York

One-year change in average rent: 5.48%

Average rent, 2025: $1,472

Average rent, 2024: $1,396

Average rent, 2020: $1,037

Five-year change in average rent: 41.93%

Top 10 cities where rent is highest

Cities are ranked based on the average rent for all homes as of Feb. 28, 2025.

Boston

Average rent, 2025: $3,495

One-year change in average rent: 4.06%

Average rent, 2024: $3,359

Average rent, 2020: $2,811

Five-year change in average rent: 24.37%

New York City

Average rent, 2025: $3,489

One-year change in average rent: 4.14%

Average rent, 2024: $3,350

Average rent, 2020: $2,839

Five-year change in average rent: 22.88%

San Francisco

Average rent, 2025: $3,368

One-year change in average rent: 5.14%

Average rent, 2024: $3,204

Average rent, 2020: $3,426

Five-year change in average rent: -1.7%

Irvine, California

Average rent, 2025: $3,306

One-year change in average rent: 1.75%

Average rent, 2024: $3,249

Average rent, 2020: $2,464

Five-year change in average rent: 34.2%

San Jose, California

Average rent, 2025: $3,131

One-year change in average rent: 3.23%

Average rent, 2024: $3,033

Average rent, 2020: $2,814

Five-year change in average rent: 11.25%

Jersey City, New Jersey

Average rent, 2025: $3,129

One-year change in average rent: 4.62%

Average rent, 2024: $2,991

Average rent, 2020: $2,427

Five-year change in average rent: 28.9%

Chula Vista, California

Average rent, 2025: $3,126

One-year change in average rent: 3.92%

Average rent, 2024: $3,008

Average rent, 2020: $2,175

Five-year change in average rent: 43.75%

San Diego

Average rent, 2025: $3,025

One-year change in average rent: 2.72%

Average rent, 2024: $2,945

Average rent, 2020: $2,204

Five-year change in average rent: 37.26%

Miami

Average rent, 2025: $3,019

One-year change in average rent: 2.58%

Average rent, 2024: $2,943

Average rent, 2020: $1,934

Five-year change in average rent: 56.07%

Naples, Florida

Average rent, 2025: $2,912

One-year change in average rent: -1.29%

Average rent, 2024: $2,950

Average rent, 2020: $1,855

Five-year change in average rent: 56.98%

Top 10 cities where rent decreased most

Cities are ranked based on the percentage change in average rent for all homes between February 2024 and February 2025.

Aurora, Colorado

One-year change in average rent: -3.05%

Average rent, 2025: $1,782

Average rent, 2024: $1,838

Average rent, 2020: $1,434

Five-year change in average rent: 24.19%

Austin, Texas

One-year change in average rent: -2.34%

Average rent, 2025: $1,644

Average rent, 2024: $1,684

Average rent, 2020: $1,413

Five-year change in average rent: 16.35%

Denver

One-year change in average rent: -1.65%

Average rent, 2025: $1,874

Average rent, 2024: $1,905

Average rent, 2020: $1,609

Five-year change in average rent: 16.46%

Naples, Florida

One-year change in average rent: -1.29%

Average rent, 2025: $2,912

Average rent, 2024: $2,950

Average rent, 2020: $1,855

Five-year change in average rent: 56.98%

Plano, Texas

One-year change in average rent: -0.18%

Average rent, 2025: $1,753

Average rent, 2024: $1,757

Average rent, 2020: $1,384

Five-year change in average rent: 26.68%

San Antonio

One-year change in average rent: -0.08%

Average rent, 2025: $1,412

Average rent, 2024: $1,414

Average rent, 2020: $1,181

Five-year change in average rent: 19.59%

Dallas

One-year change in average rent: 0.47%

Average rent, 2025: $1,688

Average rent, 2024: $1,680

Average rent, 2020: $1,366

Five-year change in average rent: 23.60%

Gilbert, Arizona

One-year change in average rent: 0.49%

Average rent, 2025: $2,088

Average rent, 2024: $2,078

Average rent, 2020: $1,545

Five-year change in average rent: 35.18%

Durham, North Carolina

One-year change in average rent: 0.63%

Average rent, 2025: $1,639

Average rent, 2024: $1,629

Average rent, 2020: $1,260

Five-year change in average rent: 30.12%

Silver Spring, Maryland

One-year change in average rent: 0.77%

Average rent, 2025: $2,027

Average rent, 2024: $2,012

Average rent, 2020: $1,724

Five-year change in average rent: 17.59%

Top 10 cities where rent is lowest

Cities are ranked based on the average rent for all homes as of Feb. 28, 2025.

Wichita, Kansas

Average rent, 2025: $1,063

One-year change in average rent: 3.52%

Average rent, 2024: $1,026

Average rent, 2020: $782

Five-year change in average rent: 35.94%

Toledo, Ohio

Average rent, 2025: $1,095

One-year change in average rent: 5.85%

Average rent, 2024: $1,034

Average rent, 2020: $770

Five-year change in average rent: 42.24%

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Average rent, 2025: $1,215

One-year change in average rent: 6.23%

Average rent, 2024: $1,144

Average rent, 2020: $822

Five-year change in average rent: 47.86%

Memphis, Tennessee

Average rent, 2025: $1,267

One-year change in average rent: 2.12%

Average rent, 2024: $1,241

Average rent, 2020: $903

Five-year change in average rent: 40.38%

Oklahoma City

Average rent, 2025: $1,283

One-year change in average rent: 3.95%

Average rent, 2024: $1,234

Average rent, 2020: $946

Five-year change in average rent: 35.61%

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Average rent, 2025: $1,299

One-year change in average rent: 3.51%

Average rent, 2024: $1,255

Average rent, 2020: $909

Five-year change in average rent: 42.82%

Lincoln, Nebraska

Average rent, 2025: $1,301

One-year change in average rent: 4.07%

Average rent, 2024: $1,250

Average rent, 2020: $964

Five-year change in average rent: 34.98%

Cleveland

Average rent, 2025: $1,303

One-year change in average rent: 7.25%

Average rent, 2024: $1,215

Average rent, 2020: $899

Five-year change in average rent: 44.87%

Saint Louis

Average rent, 2025: $1,313

One-year change in average rent: 4.70%

Average rent, 2024: $1,254

Average rent, 2020: $987

Five-year change in average rent: 33.00%

Detroit

Average rent, 2025: $1,339

One-year change in average rent: 5.75%

Average rent, 2024: $1,266

Average rent, 2020: $904

Five-year change in average rent: 48.07%

Data and methodology

Rental data used in this SmartAsset study comes from Zillow’s Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI). Data as of February 2025, February 2024, and February 2020 was compared. Data represents average for all homes plus multifamilies for 100 of the largest U.S. cities, smoothed and seasonally adjusted.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.