Skip to Content
News

Power County K9 Zeus outfitted with bulletproof vest thanks to non-profit

Power County Sheriff's Office
By
New
today at 4:14 PM
Published 4:21 PM

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — K9 Zeus of the Power County Sheriff's Office just got a major upgrade in safety for patrolling the streets. The loyal four-legged officer of the Sheriff's Office has been outfitted with a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

According to a post by the Sheriff's Office, K9 Zeus’s custom-fitted vest was sponsored by Dacra Tech of Itasca, IL, and embroidered with the sentiment 'This gift of protection provided by Dacra Tech.'

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 6,120 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states.

For more information on the program, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content