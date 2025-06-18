Wyoming food pantries receive assistance

WYOMING (KIFI) — Wyoming's First Lady, Jennie Gordon, and the John P. Ellbogen Foundation delivered a substantial boost to the state's food pantries this week, providing $272,000 in total assistance. This funding, distributed through Mrs. Gordon's "Wyoming Hunger Initiative," aims to combat food insecurity across the state.

154 groups received financial support, including veterans organizations, senior centers, boys and girls clubs, and food pantries. Mrs. Gordon's staff tells us that federal challenges have been hard on the pantries, and they felt a moral boost was in order.

In addition to the restocking efforts, an extra $152,000 in grants was dispersed. These grants, which required an application process, are designed to enhance the infrastructure of food pantries, enabling them to acquire essential amenities like shelving units, freezers, and other vital equipment necessary for efficient operation.necessary for running a pantry.