TRAVEL ALERT: Teton Pass to close Friday night through Monday morning

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)— The Wyoming Department of Transportation will close Wyoming State Highway 22, Teton Pass, beginning Friday night through Monday morning.

WYDOT said crews are working on the final phases of work this month, and crews will pave the final stretch of the new roadway. The closure is planned to begin the evening of June 27, at 6 p.m. and will run through Saturday and Sunday, opening back up on Monday, June 30, at 6 a.m. Crews will work 24 hours a day to expedite the work.

During the closure, drivers will have to detour around Teton Pass using US 26 through Swan Valley and then into the Snake River Canyon.

During the weekend closure, WYO 22 will be closed to vehicles at the Coal Creek Campground on the west side of the pass and closed to vehicles at the mile marker 7 road closure gate on the east side of the pass. During that time, bicyclists and recreationalists will still have access to Coal Creek Campground on the west side, as well as access to the top of Teton Pass from the east side. However, WYDOT asks that those walking or biking be cautious and aware of heavy trucks traveling to and from the work site and not to descend west toward the construction site.

During the closure, WYDOT and crews will be milling, grading, placing crushed base, paving, and installing guardrails and signs.

WYDOT and the contractor said they are confident the work can be completed in a single weekend. But unpredictable weather and other unforeseen variables could necessitate last-minute changes to the plans.