Canadian runaway faces felony charges after multi-state crime spree

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 15-year-old Canadian runaway is now in custody in Lincoln County, Wyoming, facing multiple serious felony charges after allegedly stealing and crashing several vehicles across Idaho and Wyoming. Authorities estimate the damage from his alleged crime spree to be $100,000.

The string of incidents began on June 29 at 7:12 AM, when Jefferson County Dispatch received a report of the runaway near Menan, Idaho. The teen, visiting from Canada, had last been seen walking south on 3100 E the previous evening.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the teen is suspected of then breaking into a dealership in Afton, Wyoming, and stealing a BMW. This stolen BMW was later found crashed in Bear Lake County, Idaho. Authorities believe the teen then walked away from that crash and stole a Volkswagen Jetta.

The runaway's alleged journey ended in Lincoln County, Wyoming, where he was taken into custody at 10:48 AM after crashing his stolen vehicle yet again.

Charges and Ongoing Investigation

The juvenile is currently being held in Lincoln County, Wyoming, where he's facing charges of felony burglary, felony vehicle theft, felony property destruction, and felony possession of stolen property in that county. He has also been charged with grand theft in Bear Lake and Jefferson Counties in Idaho.

As of now, the 16-foot ATV trailer, which did not have license plates, has not been located. It is believed to have become separated from the stolen pickup between Menan, Idaho, and Afton, Wyoming. If you do spot the trailer, authorities are directing you to contact the Jefferson County Dispatch at 208-745-9210, option 7.