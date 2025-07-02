Skip to Content
Kohberger Hearing: Accused University of Idaho killer to accept plea deal

Bryan Kohberger, pictured in the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho, in June, is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022.
August Frank/Pool/Reuters
Bryan Kohberger, pictured in the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho, in June, is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022.
By
today at 9:07 AM
Published 11:00 AM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Bryan Kohberger has accepted a plea deal that will spare him the death penalty in the slayings of four University of Idaho students in November 2022, according to a letter sent to the victims' families by prosecutors. The plea deal court hearing is expected to begin at 11 a.m. MT today.

Judge Steven Hippler has denied independent requests by media outlets to livestream the hearing; however, the court will broadcast the hearing on its YouTube page. To view the livestream of the hearing, click HERE.

CBS is providing live coverage outside the courthouse. Watch above.

