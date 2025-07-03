Park Rangers respond to drowning in Jackson Lake near Colter Bay

The following is a news release from Grand Teton National Park:

MOOSE, Wyo.— A 30-year-old man from El Paso, Texas, drowned in Jackson Lake near Swim Beach in the Colter Bay area of Grand Teton National Park on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 2.

Rangers responded around 5 p.m. after Teton Interagency Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a person in distress in the water. CPR had been initiated when rangers arrived on scene. Rangers continued CPR for approximately one hour but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The man was stand-up paddleboarding when a storm moved through the area, producing strong winds and waves. He was not wearing a life jacket and became separated from his paddleboard.

The incident serves as a reminder of the hazards of recreating on open water in mountain environments. Park officials urge all visitors to:

· Always wear a life jacket, regardless of your swimming ability.

Be prepared for cold water temperatures, even in summer.

Keep a close eye on the weather. Conditions can change quickly in the mountains.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.