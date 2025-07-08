Suspect in custody after standoff and fire in Southern Utah

UPDATE:

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KIFI) — As of 4:50 PM, the St George Police Department (SGPD) says the suspect involved in the active shooting threat in the area of 3000 East Seegmiller Drive is now in custody.

The situation unfolded around 3:50 PM when a man barricaded himself inside a home and began firing at St. George Police Department (SGPD) officers. Police Chief Kyle Whitehead confirmed on Facebook that officers returned fire, successfully containing the suspect to the residence.

According to ABC4, a Local News 8 ABC affiliate, SGPD reportedly deployed tear gas into the home. Witnesses later observed a substantial amount of smoke and visible flames coming from the home.

Numerous agencies responded to the scene, including the SGPD, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT teams, and negotiation teams.

While the suspect is now in custody, authorities are still urging residents to avoid the affected area as first responders work to extinguish the blaze and secure the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

ORIGINAL:

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KIFI) — The St. George Police Department is currently responding to an active threat in the area of 3000 East Seegmiller Drive, where a man was reportedly firing a weapon. The police active shooter event began sometime before 3:53 PM today, when authorities first notified the public.

Law enforcement is reportedly asking people in the area to shelter in place and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Local News 8's Utah affiliate ABC4, reportedly has a crew en route. We will continue to update this story as more details become available.