The following is a news release from the Teton County Coroner's Office:

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Teton County Coroner’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating the next of kin of Raymond Shepard, who was born on May 12, 1938.

If you have any information, please contact the Coroner’s office via phone at 307-249-6267 or by e-mail at bblue@tetoncountywy.gov.