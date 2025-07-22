Skip to Content
News

Victor man who killed his wife, unborn infant, and son set to be sentenced Wednesday

Jeremy Best appeared via Zoom in a court hearing Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to murder charges.
KIFI
Jeremy Best appeared via Zoom in a court hearing Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to murder charges.
By
today at 5:22 PM
Published 5:43 PM

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Victor man who pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant wife and infant son is set to be sentenced on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Jeremy Best agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors back on February 13, 2025. The plea deal spares Best from the death penalty.

Best shot and killed his wife, Kali Randall Best, her unborn child, and their then 10-month-old son, Zeke. Kali was found bleeding from a gunshot wound outside a shop at their home in Victor on November 23, 2023. After an extensive search, Best was found two days later in a remote area of Bonneville County. His son Zeke was found dead with him.

Under the agreement, 50-year-old Best will face life in prison, but both parties are free to argue for any other conditions to the sentence, according to the Teton and Bonneville county prosecuting attorneys.

Several witnesses are expected to testify during the sentencing hearing. The judge has reserved 3 days for testimony. It's unlikely it will go that long.

The sentencing hearing on Wednesday will begin at 9 a.m. at the Teton County Courthouse.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content