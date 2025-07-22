Victor man who killed his wife, unborn infant, and son set to be sentenced Wednesday

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Victor man who pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant wife and infant son is set to be sentenced on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Jeremy Best agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors back on February 13, 2025. The plea deal spares Best from the death penalty.

Best shot and killed his wife, Kali Randall Best, her unborn child, and their then 10-month-old son, Zeke. Kali was found bleeding from a gunshot wound outside a shop at their home in Victor on November 23, 2023. After an extensive search, Best was found two days later in a remote area of Bonneville County. His son Zeke was found dead with him.

Under the agreement, 50-year-old Best will face life in prison, but both parties are free to argue for any other conditions to the sentence, according to the Teton and Bonneville county prosecuting attorneys.

Several witnesses are expected to testify during the sentencing hearing. The judge has reserved 3 days for testimony. It's unlikely it will go that long.

The sentencing hearing on Wednesday will begin at 9 a.m. at the Teton County Courthouse.

