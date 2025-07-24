Blazer donated to Goodwill by Thunder’s Jalen Williams to be transformed into luxury handbag

By Jordan Ryan

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams donated his royal blue suit jacket to Goodwill, and it is being transformed into a luxury handbag for a charity auction.

Williams, known for his standout performances on and off the court, donated several designer items to Goodwill. Artisan Sydnie Peebles, owner of Sydnie Banks Saddle Stitched Luxury Handbags, is turning his generosity into something special.

“I make one of one completely saddle stitched luxury bags, and so I never repeat a design,” said Sydnie Peebles, owner of Sydnie Banks Saddle Stitched Luxury Handbags. “I will often incorporate vintage things into the designs and there is only one of each piece.”

Peebles meticulously sews each stitch of her designer bags by hand.

“I haven’t found a single other person that is doing everything by hand,” she said. “I skive by hand. I sand the edges by hand. I don’t use a belt sander. I use beeswax from my father-in-law’s hive to thread by hand. Everything is done the slowest way possible.”

Her work ethic is similar to that of Williams, who helped the Thunder win its first NBA title this year.

“We are putting these custom cool new pockets on his blazer, and I am excited because there are a couple people helping with that,” Peebles said. “Now, there is not only one piece from his blazer that was donated. We are creating two luxury items that have him tied into both of them, as well as my designs.”

Together, the efforts of the All-Star basketball player and the dedicated designer are being used for a good cause.

“There is an art to something being handmade and made well,” Peebles said.

The blazer and designer bag are two of several items donated by Williams for sale in the upcoming Goodwill auction.

“We have two pairs of shoes. One will be at auction, and one will be for raffle. So, two different ways to win those shoes, and then we have Sydnie’s blazer and her jacket for sale,” Melissa Richey with Goodwill Central Oklahoma said.

The items can be purchased through auction at Goodwill’s fashion show on Aug. 8 at The Criterion or online the week before the event.

