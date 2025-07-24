‘Children deserve safety’: Group launches petition to keep exonerated teacher out of classroom

By Kate Amara

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WBAL) — A group launched a petition drive over concerns of an Anne Arundel County teacher who was found not guilty of inappropriately touching girls in his class.

The demonstration, which saw around 50 people, coincided with an afternoon board meeting in Annapolis.

Dozens of people of all ages assembled to voice their concerns. Around a dozen people self-identified as Anne Arundel County Public School teachers.

In June, Matthew Schlegel, 45, was found not guilty of 18 criminal counts of sexually touching or abusing five girls in his third-grade classroom over two years.

The jury could not agree on three outstanding misdemeanor counts. Earlier this month, an Anne Arundel County judge dismissed those remaining charges at the state’s request. At the time, prosecutors sought the dismissal, saying: “We can not manufacture evidence.”i

Schlegel was then fully reinstated as a county schools employee.

“It would be completely offensive,” one man said. “It would be completely reckless for this teacher to be allowed back in the classroom.”

The group wants him fired, barred from ever returning to a classroom again, and they want policy changes, too.

“Children deserve safety,” said Jennifer Hansel, a community member. “Families deserve transparency, and this board must lead with courage.”

Some supporters attended the meeting and spoke directly to board members.

“We believe that the school district should examine its policies regarding allegations against school staff and how the school can communicate with parents and students during those situations,” said Ben Levinger, a Severna Park Elementary School parent.

“We can’t change the past, but we can shape the future,” said Jeremiah Grossman, a community member. “Today, I ask you — I urge you — to seize this moment.”

Anne Arundel County Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier could not speak to questions raised about policy and procedure but did say Schlegel remains fully employed as a 10-month employee, who does not work in the summer.

“At this time, Matthew Schlegel remains fully employed by Anne Arundel County Public Schools,” Mosier said in a statement. “As a 10-month employee, he does not work in the summer and is, therefore, not currently assigned to a work location. As we have stated previously, our school district is now finalizing its review of the matter consistent with our internal processes. We will make further decisions regarding Mr. Schlegel’s status and employment assignment in accordance with our obligations under state law. I would not speculate at all on when those decisions may be made.”

In a statement, Patrick Seidel, Schlegel’s attorney, said:

“I am deeply concerned about the ongoing efforts to damage Mr. Schlegel’s reputation and livelihood. After investigations by multiple state agencies and a full public trial, he was acquitted of all charges. That verdict is not just a legal technicality — it is a formal recognition that the allegations against him are not supported by credible evidence. “Despite this, certain individuals continue to publicly repeat these false claims, now attempting to pressure the school system into terminating his employment. Trying to destroy someone’s livelihood based on false allegations and the personal opinions of the uninformed is not justice — it’s mob rule. Let me be clear: making and repeating knowingly false and damaging statements about someone who has been exonerated in a court of law is unethical and defamatory. “Mr. Schlegel has the right to rebuild his life and career without being subjected to a campaign of misinformation and harassment. I urge everyone to respect the judicial outcome, cease the spread of falsehoods, and consider the harm being done not only to him, but to the integrity of our community. We cannot allow fear, rumor, or the personal agendas of a select few to replace the rule of law.”

