Man found dead in woods in North Bay Shore; Suffolk County officer shot in face during investigation

NORTH BAY SHORE, New York (WABC) — A Suffolk County police officer was shot in the face while investigating the discovery of a dead body in North Bay Shore.

Nieves Reyes, 48, is under arrest and accused of killing the victim and shooting the police officer.

Police say Eugene Allen, 66, was found in the brush on the south side of New York Avenue at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday by two neighbors returning home from work.

Allen appeared to have been killed in the street and moved into the woods shortly before his body was discovered.

His official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner but officials say lacerations were found on his body.

The 33-year-old officer was shot as police prepared to execute a search warrant on the suspect’s house.

Authorities say they used Ring camera footage in the area to identify the suspect, who they say previously worked with the victim as a mechanic.

At least seven shots were fired from the home, striking the officer, who was on the perimeter.

The officer was taken to South Shore University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He underwent surgery to his cheek and is expected to recover.

Officials said the officer’s wife and three children were at his bedside as he recovers.

“If he turned his face in either direction, we’d have a completely different situation,” County Executive Ed Romaine said.

The Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association President Lou Civello has released a statement saying:

“Today, a bullet almost claimed the life of a Suffolk County Police Officer. Every single day, police officers put on the uniform knowing that danger can come without warning. They run toward what most people run from. Because of this officer’s bravery – and the courage of those around him – a killer is now off Suffolk’s streets. The irony of the Governor visiting Long Island yesterday to say crime is down, only for a Suffolk County cop to be shot today, is not lost on us. While we appreciate her commitment to providing funding and resources to law enforcement, what we really need are tougher laws. Laws that give officers and our justice system the tools to more effectively address mental illness and violent criminal behavior before more lives are put at risk. We stand with our injured brother officer, and we extend our full support to him and his family as he recovers.”

Suffolk County officers did not return fire.

“They did an amazing job, they didn’t fire back just to fire back,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said. “They conducted a very safe operation and ultimately were successful.”

Neighbors describe this area as quiet and they’re shocked to hear about what happened down the street from them.

“It’s crazy because I’ve been here since I was 5,” said John Scott, a neighbor. “This is quite a shock.”

