SF authorities seeking suspect caught on video chasing raccoon with lit blowtorch

    SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A warning to our viewers about this next story involving animal cruelty. San Francisco Animal Control is looking for someone caught on camera abusing a raccoon.

It happened in the Mission Terrace neighborhood.

A person can be seen chasing a raccoon around shrubs with a lit blowtorch.

Animal control says the raccoon escaped with burns, but officers could not find it.

