Teen killed in apparent ‘suicide by police’ outside Wichita police station

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) — A young man is dead in what appears to be a case of suicide by cop outside the Wichita Police Department’s Patrol North substation Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the station located at 3015 East 21st Street North, just west of Hillside and Wichita State University. WPD Capt. Aaron Moses said an on-duty officer was ending his shift and unloading equipment from his patrol car. That’s when two males approached the officer.

“One of those males asked the officer about WPD policy about shooting people who were armed,” Capt. Moses said. “At that time, the male, a 19-year-old, produced a handgun and a brief struggle ensued.”

Moses said the teen then pointed the handgun at the officer, and the officer dove to the ground for cover.

Two other officers, one off-duty and one on-duty, witnessed the struggle and discharged their firearms, striking the teen. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. Police identified him as Nehemiah Flemming.

“Based on preliminary interviews with Flemming’s family, investigators believe this may be a case of suicide by police,” WPD said in a release.

Moses said the second male fled before shots were fired and has since been located. No officers were injured.

Moses said Patrol North would be closed for the rest of the day. The investigation is ongoing and will be led by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

