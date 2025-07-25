Esparto fireworks explosion investigation scrutinized over sheriff’s office ties

By Kurtis Ming

Esparto, California (KCRA) — The investigation into the Esparto fireworks explosion, which resulted in seven deaths, is under scrutiny due to concerns about the involvement of the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and potential conflicts of interest.

Within days of the July 1 explosion, KCRA 3 Investigates uncovered connections between Yolo County Sheriff’s workers and the blast site.

Lieutenant Sam Machado and his wife Tammy, both employees of the sheriff’s office, owned and lived at the property where the explosion occurred, and Tammy’s sister is a deputy in the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, current Sheriff Tom Lopez previously worked with Sam Machado at the neighboring Madison Fire Protection District.

Sheriff Tom Lopez told us that on the night of the blasts, “I instructed my leadership team… to avoid any involvement in the investigative process.”

Despite this, KCRA 3 confirmed that the sheriff’s office was involved in recovering the victims, conducting autopsies, and assisting with search warrants.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to our inquiries about the investigation, stating, “The post-blast investigation was conducted independently, without the Sheriff or his Office’s input.”

Regarding the autopsies, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said, “The coroner’s expertise and role were crucial in the victims’ recovery, identification, and examination efforts.”

On the matter of search warrants, the office maintained that “the State has maintained control over the investigation and its information.”

On July 10, nine days after the explosion, Sheriff Lopez placed Sam and Tammy Machado on paid administrative leave and sent an email to his department on how to financially support them after they lost their home in the blast.

Sheriff Lopez defended his email to staff, saying, “This gesture and request for support has been a standard practice in our Sheriff’s Office whenever anyone in our law enforcement family has suffered a loss.”

The Yolo County Board of Supervisors acknowledged in a July 18 letter to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a “strong public perception of conflicts” and requested the Department of Justice join Cal Fire in leading the investigation. The board’s letter claimed support from both the Sheriff and the Yolo District Attorney.

While the Attorney General did not respond to our inquiries about involvement, the State Fire Marshal confirmed its collaboration with the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office on the case.

