Everything we know about the Bibb County child sex trafficking ring investigation

By Taylor Lang, Lisa Crane

BRENT, Ala. (WVTM) — Authorities in Bibb County have uncovered a child sex trafficking ring involving at least ten victims that has been happening for at least two years in an underground storm shelter.

The investigation, which began in February, has led to the arrest of seven suspects, with more arrests and charges expected.

The Department of Homeland Security is assisting in the investigation, including looking into possible gang ties and the immigration status of the suspects.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 33 years, and this is absolutely the most horrible thing I’ve ever seen when it comes to the victimization of children. I know God’s forgiveness is boundless, but if there was a limit to it, I think we’ve reached it,” said Sheriff Jody Wade.

What investigators uncovered

At least ten children, ages 3 to 15, were victimized, with more victims expected to be identified. Seven suspects have been arrested so far, and authorities anticipate additional arrests and charges.

Details released from the investigation The investigation began in February after reports of sexual abuse.

The storm shelter in Bibb County contained chairs, beds, and other items used to restrain and drug the children.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Jones described the scene inside the storm shelter, saying, “there were chairs and beds and things of that nature and the children were drugged by Mr. Trejo and tied to the bed, into the chair, into a pole. And then people would come and pay money to have sex with these children.”

A photo of the storm shelter has been released to help trigger the memory of victims who may have been drugged.

“There are some allegations with individuals that we will have a hard time identifying, just because we don’t know their names. And the children were drugged, according to one of the co-defendants. And so they may not be able to recognize or be able to identify anyone,” Jones said.

Suspects and charges The following individuals have been charged in connection with the case.

William (Chase) McElroy faces charges of sex abuse, rape, human trafficking, sodomy and kidnapping. Dalton Terrell is charged with rape, sodomy, human trafficking and kidnapping. Andres Trejo is charged with human trafficking. Timothy St. John faces charges of rape, sodomy, kidnapping, bestiality and animal abuse. Rebecca Brewer is charged with human trafficking. Ricky Terrell is charged with rape. Sara Terrell faces charges of sexual torture or abuse and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.

>> CRIMINAL COMPLAINTS: What documents tell us about the suspects

Rebecca Brewer, Sara Terrell and Ricky Terrell appeared for an Aniah’s Law Hearing Thursday which a judge agreed to cancel after they spoke with their attorneys and agreed to no bond.

Robert Turner Jr., District Attorney for the 4th Judicial Circuit, said, “To avoid the repetition of having the facts come out over and over again in open court, they probably made the tactical decision to have a preliminary here and allow the evidence to be heard probably once before we actually go to trial.”

Some suspects have confessed, while others have not. Officials said some suspects have provided information that has been critical to the investigation.

