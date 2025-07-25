Lauren Simmons Delivers Big for HD 146: $30M Secured, 23 Bills Passed, and a Bold Vision for Texas’ Future

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 14, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the political arena of Austin where freshmen legislators often struggle just to find their footing, Representative Lauren Ashley Simmons didn’t just stand out — she soared.

Returning triumphantly to Houston after her first legislative session, Rep. Simmons brings with her a track record that would make even the most seasoned lawmakers take note. With 23 bills passed and more than $30.9 million in funding secured — including over $26 million earmarked directly for House District 146 — Simmons has quickly become a beacon of bold, community-rooted leadership.

A Freshman With Fire

It’s rare for a new voice in the minority party to move the needle, but Simmons did exactly that. Among her landmark wins? The passage of HB 107, a Speaker-designated priority bill creating Texas’ first statewide sickle cell disease registry — backed by $1 million in funding. This is more than policy; it’s personal, powerful, and purposeful.

“Passing a Speaker’s priority bill as a freshman is practically unheard of,” said Rep. Simmons. “But when your work is driven by lived experience and deep connection to your community — the impossible becomes inevitable.”

A Down Payment on the Future

The funding wins are just as impressive as her legislative output. In a state where too many communities are overlooked, Simmons ensured HD 146 was front and center:

$10 million to renovate the Texas Southern University Law School

$10 million for a new Biomanufacturing Training Institute at San Jacinto College

$3.5 million for the N.E.X.T. Targeted Intervention Program to support early reading and math

$1 million to revitalize Zollie Scales Park in Southeast Houston

$5 million to modernize TSU’s Tiger Bus Fleet

Investments in statewide OB-GYN care and homelessness studies, prioritizing health equity and housing justice

“This is a powerful down payment on the future we’re building together,” Simmons said. “And I’m just getting started.”

Fighting the Good Fight

But the session wasn’t without its battles. Simmons didn’t mince words about the challenges ahead. “This session was defined by cruelty,” she noted, calling out the passage of harmful voucher schemes and the targeting of LGBTQ+ Texans.

“Our state government is being hijacked by the MAGA agenda — one that’s anti-public education, anti-women, and anti-equality,” Simmons stated. “But we’re fighting back — and we won’t stop until justice and compassion lead again.”

Looking Ahead

With the gavel down and the session closed, Simmons is already back to work. Her interim plan includes:

Hosting community listening sessions

Overseeing implementation of funded programs

Gearing up for an even stronger next session

As Chair of the Labor & Workforce Caucus and a key member of both the Appropriations and Public Health Committees, Simmons is perfectly positioned to turn bold dreams into measurable progress.

Sunnyside’s Rising Star

Representing the vibrant and historic Sunnyside, South, Southwest, and Southeast Houston, Rep. Simmons is redefining what it means to serve. She’s not waiting her turn. She’s leading from the front — with integrity, tenacity, and an unwavering commitment to the people of Texas.

