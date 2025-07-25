Lionel Messi and Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba suspended after skipping MLS All-Star Game

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Major League Soccer announced Friday that Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba will be suspended for the team’s next match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

The suspension comes after Messi and Alba skipped the MLS All-Star Game without permission earlier this week in Austin, Texas.

“Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club’s next match,” MLS said in a statement.

Neither Inter Miami nor the two players responded immediately to request for comment on the suspensions.

“I know Lionel Messi loves this league. I don’t think there’s a player – or anyone – who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi,” MLS commissioner Don Garber wrote in a statement following the league’s announcement of the suspensions.

“I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision.

“Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game, and we had to enforce it. It was a very difficult decision.”

Garber concluded by saying that league will work with the MLS players to take a “hard look” at the policy moving forward.

The 38-year-old Messi and 36-year-old Alba have both played a heavy slate of matches this season, competing in MLS play as well as the FIFA Club World Cup and other competitions. Messi also played this summer for his native Argentina in pair of friendlies.

An already stout test for Inter this weekend now becomes even more daunting as the team, which sits in the middle of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, will compete without their centerpiece Messi as they face conference-leading Cincinnati.

Messi and Alba will be eligible to return to the pitch on Wednesday when Inter takes on Atlas as the club begins its Leagues Cup campaign. Miami’s next MLS match is scheduled for August 10 when the club will take on intrastate rival Orlando City SC.

