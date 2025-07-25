PVAMU Stands Tall in Changing Times: A Legacy of Excellence, A Future of Resilience

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 21, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the ever-evolving landscape of higher education, few institutions stand as tall, proud, and unshakably committed to student success as Prairie View A&M University. Founded in 1876 and steeped in a legacy of empowerment and academic achievement, PVAMU is once again showing its mettle—not just in classrooms and research labs, but in its unwavering support for students amid new legal challenges.

As of Fall 2025, PVAMU—Texas’ second oldest public institution and one of America’s largest HBCUs—is implementing changes to in-state tuition eligibility to comply with a recent federal court order and state guidelines. The change impacts students previously eligible under Texas Education Code § 54.053(a)(3), who now must demonstrate lawful presence in the U.S. or face reclassification as non-residents for tuition purposes.

While such a mandate could feel like a barrier, PVAMU is turning this moment into a model of proactive student advocacy. “We understand that this change may create uncertainty for some of our students,” said Sarina Willis, Vice President for Enrollment Management. “As a state institution, we are required to comply with both the federal court ruling and state guidance. Even so, our commitment to student support remains unchanged.”

This isn’t just a policy shift—it’s a call to action, and PVAMU is answering with Panther power. The Office of Admissions is personally reaching out to affected students, offering tailored guidance and resources. From clarifying documentation needs to exploring financial solutions, PVAMU is doing what it has always done best—standing in the gap.

Panther Pride: A Legacy That Inspires and Endures

PVAMU is no stranger to challenges. As a Carnegie-classified high-research (R2) university and a cornerstone of The Texas A&M University System, it has grown to enroll over 9,000 students and graduate more than 80,000 leaders in science, education, technology, and the arts. With ten colleges and schools offering degrees from bachelor’s to doctoral levels, PVAMU continues to embody the promise of upward mobility for generations of Black and Brown Texans—and beyond.

Through it all, the heart of PVAMU beats stronger than ever: a deep commitment to equity, excellence, and community. And while legal frameworks may change, the university’s mission remains rooted in service, inclusion, and student uplift.

We Are PVAMU—And We Don’t Back Down

In uncertain times, PVAMU offers a certainty few institutions can match: it will fight for its students. It will guide them. It will stand as a beacon of hope and empowerment, no matter how the winds of policy may blow.

Hoston Style Magazine readers, for more information on how these tuition changes may impact you or someone you know, PVAMU urges students to connect with the Office of Admissions at tuitionclassification@pvamu.edu. The road ahead may come with new paperwork—but at Prairie View, every student still matters. Every dream still counts.

Because at PVAMU, excellence is not just a standard—it’s a tradition.

For more, visit pvamu.edu.

