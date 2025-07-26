Neighbors are grateful no one is hurt after massive tree falls on two homes in Trenton, New Jersey

By Kerri Corrado, Jim McHugh

Trenton, New Jersey (KYW) — Strong winds left behind quite a bit of damage as large trees came down on houses in Trenton, New Jersey. Neighbors noticed the winds picking up very quickly.

A massive tree fell on two homes along Newell Avenue in Trenton Friday night.

Troy Livingston, who lives across the street, said he was cooking on the grill when the dark clouds rolled in and the wind picked up.

“It was just one gust of wind,” Livingston said.

The next second, he said the tree came down.

“Before it started raining, we just heard a weird sound,” he said.

Firefighters and city crews were on scene assessing the damage.

CBS News Philadelphia was told no one lives in the homes currently.

Although Livingston said his sister used to live in one of them and she just moved out a week ago.

Neighbors also said this wasn’t the first time a tree fell on their street this summer.

They said a tree fell on their cars in June.

“They are hollow, so they just fall and it didn’t even start raining. It was the wind,” Livingston said.

People who live and were visiting when the tree came down said they are just happy no one was hurt.

