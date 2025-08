BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Cedar Fire near Mackay, sparked by a lightning strike on July 29, has grown to an estimated 731 acres. As of this morning, fire crews have achieved 16% containment.

According to the Pocatello Fire Department, which has a team in the area, crews are diligently working to thin fire fuels to slow its spread and mitigate risks. A specific timeline for full containment is not yet available.