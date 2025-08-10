APD officer rescues dog from abandoned contaminated swimming pool

By Neydja Petithomme

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A heroic act by Officer Robert Crume with the Asheville Police Department as he helped save a dog that was nearly drowning in an abandoned swimming pool behind a vacant home in East Asheville.

According to Crume, it was a pool contaminated with bacteria.

“I’m terrified to consider what type of bacteria could be in this water,” Crume said.

Crume said the water was black and murky, that he could see mosquitoes hovering over it.

“The fire department arrived down the hill and started running in the back yards looking for the animal and asking who has a pool around,” Crume said. “As we came through here, I could see the dog’s head sticking above the pool here and he kind of has his paws here.”

Animal control arrived shortly after to take the dog to an animal shelter.

“I offered him some of my leftover chicken and rice and some water. He didn’t have any of that,” Crume said.

Crume described the dog as having a collar on, suspecting the dog must have an owner.

“Coming out here and find a dog in distress and being able to assist and making sure that the dog is safe and taken care of it, feels really good,” Crume said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.