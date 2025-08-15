Viral allegedly leaked Bryan Kohberger prison videos spark IDOC investigation

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — A video circulating on social media of Bryan Kohberger in a prison cell has the Idaho Department of Corrections investigating its origin. One video, which has circulated on social media platforms like X, TikTok, and YouTube, shows a person resembling Kohberger in a cell wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

The IDOC has not confirmed the video's authenticity but stated that if it is verified, it would be a "clear violation of IDOC policy." The department warned that some of the videos might be "fake or AI-enhanced."

In a statement, the IDOC said if verified, it would hold those responsible accountable, with consequences "up to and including termination." The department also noted that it is "reviewing all legal options, including criminal prosecution," for anyone who recorded and shared security footage.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the video was not recorded at the Ada County Jail, where Kohberger was previously held. Posts online have speculated the video may have been recorded last August or September.

IDOC leadership has since sent two emails reminding staff of the policies regarding professionalism and the appropriate use of technology and social media. The department stressed that the "safety and security" of its staff and incarcerated population are its top priority.

Kohberger is currently housed at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, Idaho. Earlier this year, Kohberger pleaded guilty to the 2022 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.