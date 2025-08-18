ISP releases records from Unviersity of Idaho Murders investigation

Skip to Content
MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police (ISP) has launched a new webpage for the public to access records related to the 2022 Moscow homicide investigation. This action follows the complete resolution of the case, after Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students and was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year.

The murders of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin shook the small college town of Moscow, initiating a months-long, multi-agency investigation. Bryan Kohberger was arrested on December 30, 2022, and later charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. According to ISP, extensive investigation created a large volume of records that are now being made available to the public.

ISP-generated police reports are currently available. To view these records, click HERE. As more records are reviewed and approved for public release, ISP says they will be added to this online folder.

Despite the extensive nature of the online records available, ISP has clarified that only its own records will be included on the site. Records from other law enforcement and partner agencies—such as the Moscow Police Department, Latah County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI—are maintained by those organizations. ISP is directing that individuals making requests for additional records make their request to the respective custodian agency.

